The Ibermedia program - 2017 Calling

Ibermedia announces the call for Development and Co-production Support of 2017 of Ibero-American Film Projects, highlighting that this year you can submit projects from Italy, new country program member. Deadline for proposals is on24 April 2017 at 00:00 according to the time zone. Applicants should submit their proposals for co-production and development within that time period.

More info:http://www.programaibermedia.com/nuestras-noticias/el-programa-ibermedia-abre-la-convocatoria-2017/