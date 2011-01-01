"The young Messiah"

"The Young Messiah" is a movie that focuses on the life of Jesus since the age of seven. It is based on the novel "The Messiah: The Jewish child".

CYRUS NOWRASTEH

Director "The Young Messiah"

"I felt a huge responsibility to make a portrait of the life of Jesus, and faithful to the Bible".

It is directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and shows a little Jesus Christ who tries to discover the truth of his life when he comes to Nazareth from Egypt.

CHRIS COLUMBUS

Producer "The Young Messiah"

"I read the script and I realized the incredible weight his parents, Mary and Joseph, endured without telling his son."

To recreate the places where Jesus lived, he chose a location that is not the first time to be transformed into the Holy Land: the city of Matera, Italy.