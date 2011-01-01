"TRAS LA CÁMARA" - First Short Film Competition

Welcome to the first contest of short films: "TRAS LA CÁMARA"

Rules:

You must share and give "like" to the post of the competition on Facebook "TRAS LA CAMARA". Once we have selected a winner we will check that this step has been fulfilled, if not we move to the next short. This is the link that you should sharehttps://www.facebook.com/traslacamara/posts/944592529010330

* you should be the owner of the short film

* Only one short film per person could be presented

* All genres and countries may participate

* Short Films created at any time are accepted and also old ones.

More Info:http://traslacamara.us14.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=9d1075fec6f6e61621cb26ff5&id=cfb7232e10