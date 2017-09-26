Two Crowns: A New Film on St. Maximilian Kolbe

On September 26, 2017, an important Kolbean event took place at the Cardinal Deskur Hall, located in the Vatican’s Palazzo San Carlo. Two Crowns, a new film on St. Maximilian Kolbe, was given its first European showing.

Those who attended the private screening included the film’s director, Michał KONDRAT, the actor playing Kolbe, Adam WORONOWICZ and distinguished members of the public who had been invited for the occasion. Friar Emil KUMKA was there on behalf of the St. Bonaventure Pontifical Theological Faculty, and Friar Raffaele DI MURO came on behalf of the International Militia of the Immaculate (M.I.).

The film presented the life story of the Martyr of Charity by alternating smoothly between scenes of his life and documentary-style interviews with various experts on the saint. The film was a masterpiece which depicted Father Kolbe in a historically impeccable manner and featured compelling performances by all of the actors. The audience members applauded for a long time in appreciation and were clearly impressed by the quality of this cinematic work. It was indeed a wonderful event for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the M.I.

It is hoped the film will soon be seen worldwide.

Source: Friars Minor Conventual