Deadline: 16 April
INTRODUCTION
The VIII Pan-Amazon Social Forum - 2017 FOSPA, is an international initiative that seeks to highlight the main problems that comes through the Amazon in the countries of the Amazon Basin and the exchange of proposals and experiences of resistance of the indigenous peoples and society to boost national and transnational processes of political incidence of states.
More Info: http://www.forosocialpanamazonico.com/concurso-de-videos-socioambientales-vamos-al-llamado-del-bosque/